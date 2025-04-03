Knicks: Good news and bad news from 124-105 loss to Cavaliers

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks couldn’t beat a top team in the league again, as a slow second half saw their double-digit lead squandered as they fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday 124-105. New York falls to 48-28 on the season while the Cavs improve to 61-15.

The Knicks offense fell apart in the second half

Despite missing five key rotation pieces, New York handled Cleveland well in the first half, jumping out to a 15-point lead late in the second quarter. OG Anunoby had 19 points in the first half, and the Knicks looked to be on their way to a good win.

However, the Cavaliers quickly responded and erased the deficit halfway into the third quarter. They outscored the Knicks 71-45 in the second half, and six different Cavalier players scored in double figures, with Donovan Mitchell’s 27 points leading the way.

Fatigue was certainly a factor in the Knicks being unable to hold the lead. They were playing on the second end of a back-to-back on the road and were without several key players to help alleviate that fatigue. Luckily for New York, they are essentially locked into the third seed, so the focus now will shift to staying healthy for the postseason.

OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns did all they could to help the Knicks

Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns did all they could to wield the Knicks to a win, but they did not get enough from their supporting cast. After scoring 19 points in the first half, Anunoby scored just four in the second half to finish with 23 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Towns had a better performance after a quiet game against the 76ers with 25 points and 13 rebounds on Wednesday against Cleveland, but he was still a -9 on the night thanks to poor defense. New York allowed 64 points in the paint and lost the rebound battle 44-39.

The Knicks didn’t get enough contributions from the other players. Mikal Bridges struggled with just eight points on only six shot attempts in 36 minutes, and the team only recorded 19 bench points with the shortened rotation. New York needed more from everyone involved to find a way to win, but Cleveland kept their foot on the gas the whole way through.

Overview

The Knicks are now 0-8 against the top three teams in the NBA this season, a problem that is very concerning as the playoffs approach. They will try to get back on track Saturday afternoon against the Atlanta Hawks on the road.