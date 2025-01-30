Knicks: Good news and bad news from 122-112 victory over Nuggets

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are establishing themselves as true title contenders, as they secured another win over a formidable Western Conference by defeating the Denver Nuggets 122-112 Wednesday night. The Knicks have won five games in a row and are now 32-16 on the season while the Nuggets fall to 28-19.

Jalen Brunson was outstanding against the Nuggets

Jalen Brunson once again put on a show for New York, showcasing a great display of scoring and playmaking to help them secure the victory.

Brunson scored 30 points and dished 15 assists while shooting 10-for-16 from the floor and 3-for-6 from three. He is now the fourth Knicks player to record at least 30 points and 15 assists in the same game, with the last occurrence being Nate Robinson in the 2008-09 season.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brunson had his way against Denver and was scoring at will to help New York claw back after falling behind. In the third quarter, they found themselves down by eight early in the frame, but then Brunson turned on the burner as he scored 18 points in the third quarter which helped the Knicks enter the fourth with a seven-point lead, a performance that ultimately catapulted them to a win.

The Knicks shut down Nikola Jokic

The key for the Knicks to win this game was going to be how they played three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets star is on track to potentially win his fourth MVP award this season, as he is averaging 29.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.1 assists this season.

However, the Knicks completely shut him down, as he finished with just 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists on 6-for-15 shooting. Jokic found himself in early foul trouble, which forced him to play just two minutes in the first quarter. Despite him playing the entire second half, the Knicks defended him well and prevented him from taking over the game.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Furthermore, the Knicks took advantage of his lackadaisical defense, as they scored 60 points in the paint. Overall, the team’s 122 points make it 408 total points for the team in their last three games, which is a new franchise record.

Overview

The Knicks have now knocked off two of the top teams in the Western Conference in back-to-back games, fueling their case for being labeled as title contenders. New York will now have a couple of days off before taking on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.