Knicks: Good news and bad news from 117-107 loss to Thunder

The New York Knicks will not reach 10 consecutive wins, as they were unable to hold onto a second-half lead against the best team in the West and fell short of defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-107. The Knicks fall to 24-11 on the season while the Thunder have won their 14th consecutive game and improved to 29-5.

The Knicks fell apart in the fourth quarter

The Knicks entered the halftime break with a 12-point lead and four starters scoring in double digits and maintained that lead well into the third quarter.

New York fell apart offensively in the fourth quarter, however, as they shot just 9-for-22 from the floor and 1-for-9 from three. They also committed two costly turnovers that gave the Thunder momentum.

Aaron Wiggins also hit clutch shots for Oklahoma City, as he scored 15 of his season-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, including four threes made. The Knicks tried to game plan hard on Shai Gilegous-Alexander, but he still got his way with 33 points and seven assists on the night.

New York’s offense was dismantled as Jalen Brunson was swarmed by the Thunder’s raging defense. New York was outscored 37-19 in the fourth quarter and had no answer for the Thunder’s resilient effort on both ends.

The Knicks’ lack of depth is a clear issue

The Knicks were without Miles McBride due to a hamstring issue, and they have been without Mitchell Robinson all season due to an ankle injury. Though the Thunder were without Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso, they had a clear depth advantage thanks to key contributions from Wiggins, Cason Wallace, and Isaiah Joe.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have had very few go-to bench options all season long, and the lack of depth showed against the Thunder. New York had just five bench points compared to Oklahoma City’s 44.

Cameron Payne’s recent struggles continued, as he went scoreless in seven minutes off the bench. Precious Achiuwa only played seven minutes as well, as head coach Tom Thibodeau insisted on using all five starters for over 40 minutes. Landry Shamet led the bench in minutes at 14.

The depth continues to be their biggest flaw, and it is an area that many expect them to address by the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Overview

With this loss, the public perception of this Knicks team will continue to be that they only beat up weaker opponents. They had a chance to steal one on the road against a finals contender, but couldn’t get the job done. The Knicks have a back-to-back this weekend, with the Chicago Bulls up next on Saturday night, where former Knicks and Bulls guard Derrick Rose will be honored.