Knicks: Good news and bad news from 116-107 victory over Bucks

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Despite the New York Knicks playing without their top three point guards Friday, they preserved to secure a big win on the road over the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 116-107 to complete the season series sweep. New York improves to 46-27 on the season and Milwaukee falls to 40-33.

The Knicks forced key turnovers from the Bucks

The Knicks started Delon Wright at point guard over Tyler Kolek hoping he would provide some defensive pressure. His addition did just that, as New York forced 16 Bucks turnovers on the night and took advantage of them.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Knicks score 26 points off of turnovers and 22 fastbreak points. They were great at getting out in transition and forcing key turnovers to stop Milwaukee’s rally. Kyle Kuzma and Ryan Rollins each had four turnovers while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez each had two.

Every Knicks starter recorded at least one steal, with four of the five recording multiple. OG Anunoby led the way in that category with three steals on the night, and he also led all players in scoring with 31 points. He is now averaging 28.4 points over his last five games and has scored over 30 points in two of his last three games.

The Knicks bench gave them solid minutes

The Knicks bench was thin with Miles McBride and Cameron Payne out, but the group of Kolek, Landry Shamet, and Mitchell Robinson all provided quality minutes for New York.

Shamet led the Knicks’ bench scoring with 13 points in just 20 minutes. He shot 5-for-8 from the floor and 3-for-5 from three. Shamet scored 10 of his points in the second half and knocked down a few key shots to thwart any comeback effort by Milwaukee.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Kolek, who didn’t get the start to many’s surprise, played in 17 minutes off the bench and recorded five points and five assists. Over his last three games, Kolek is averaging 7.0 assists per game and has turned the ball over just once.

Robinson was a key for the Knicks off the bench with Karl-Anthony Towns in early foul trouble. The big man recorded 10 rebounds off the bench and provided quality rim protection. He is still trying to regain his conditioning since returning from offseason ankle surgery, but he looked as healthy as can be against the Bucks.

Overview

The Knicks got themselves back in the win column in a big way, and they moved to 6-5 without Jalen Brunson since he suffered his ankle injury. New York will look to continue its winning fortune on Sunday when they head back to Madison Square Garden to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.