Knicks: Good news and bad news from 114-102 loss to Warriors

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks could not secure a win without Karl-Anthony Towns (personal), as the Golden State Warriors continue to be the hottest team in the league winning by a score of 114-102. New York falls to 40-21 on the season while Golden Stare improves to 34-28.

The Knicks had no answer for Stephen Curry in the second half

The Knicks contained Warriors superstar Stephen Curry pretty well in the first half, as he had just eight points at the halftime break and New York held an eight-point lead. However, the second half told a different story, and the future Hall of Famer torched the Knicks at the Garden again.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Curry scored 20 points in the second half, en route to a 28-point, nine-assist night. He knocked down a total of five three-pointers, four of which came in the second half. The Knicks simply had no answer for him defensively and were unable to match his offense on the scoring front.

Overall, New York shot the ball poorly as they went just 8-for-33 (24.2%) from outside the arc. Despite that, they still had a chance to win the game, but they were unable to capitalize on their early lead and fell apart late in the fourth.

OG Anunoby had another strong performance against the Warriors

The lone positive to take away from this game was the performance of OG Anunoby. After being the catalyst of their 19-point comeback win over the Miami Heat on Sunday, he did all he could to try to will the Knicks to another win on Tuesday against Golden State.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anunoby recorded 29 points on 11-for-19 shooting from the field and 4-for-9 from three. He gave the Knicks an offensive spark with Towns out, and he seemed to be the only player for New York who could get anything going offensively.

Anunoby did all he could to keep the Knicks in the game, but the entire team went ice cold down the stretch in the fourth quarter. This allowed Golden State to push the lead to double-digits, a lead that would not be relinquished.

Overview

The Knicks’ poor shooting led to them falling short of knocking off the hottest team in the league. They will now head out West for a grueling trip on the other coast, starting with the blistering Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.