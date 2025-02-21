Knicks: Good news and bad news from 113-111 overtime victory over Bulls

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Despite missing two key starters, the New York Knicks preserved and battled hard to secure a second straight overtime win Thursday, this time over the Chicago Bulls 113-111. The Knicks have won 10 of their last 12 games and improved to 37-18 on the season while the Bulls fall to 22-34.

The Knicks’ All-Star duo stepped up when it mattered most

The Knicks would need big games from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns with them playing without OG Anunoby (foot) and Josh Hart (knee). They got exactly that from them, and Brunson’s clutch shot-making down the stretch propelled them to a big overtime win.

Brunson scored 22 points, dished 12 assists on the night, and made big plays for New York. He hit a clutch mid-range jump shot taking Ayo Dosunmu one-on-one with less than a minute remaining to tie the game at 104, a shot that would ultimately send the game to overtime.

Towns had a tale of two halves. He could buy a bucket in the first half, as he entered the halftime break shooting just 2-for-15 from the floor. However, he came out firing on all cylinders in the second half and entered takeover mode, scoring 26 points on 12-for-15 shooting in the second half to finish with 32 points and 18 rebounds.

The two’s stellar play was huge for the Knicks, as they were able to take down the Bulls despite being shorthanded led by their two All-Stars.

Miles McBride was outstanding in a spot start

Miles McBride got his first start of the season with Hart and Anunoby out, and he did not disappoint. McBride had one of his best all-around games of the season, as he scored 23 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished three assists, stole the ball three times, and blocked another three shots.

McBride also went 9-for-19 from the floor and 5-for-12 from three. He hit a bunch of clutch shots for New York and displayed his tough shot-making ability, which was exactly what they needed given that they were without two starters.

McBride has been one of their most impactful players all season, and the fact that he was able to come in and provide quality minutes as a starter says a lot about his fast improvement this season.

The Knicks had problems guarding the three-pointer

While the Knicks were able to come out victorious, it didn’t come without a sloppy defensive effort, particularly guarding the perimeter. New York had real problems defending the three-pointer, as the Bulls knocked down 19 threes on 48 attempts (39.6%).

Chicago is known for taking a lot of threes, yet the Knicks did not seem prepared for them to come out gunning it from long distance right away. 17 of the Bulls’ first 23 shot attempts were threes, but luckily for the Knicks, they started ice cold from outside the arc.

However, the Bulls caught fire from three late, which nearly cost the Knicks an opportunity to win. New York had no answer for Josh Giddey, who scored 27 points and knocked down four three-pointers. Giddey also grabbed 16 rebounds as the Knicks were missing Hart’s energy on the glass badly.

Fortunately for the Knicks, their offense helped them overcome those defensive miscues. They will need to be cleaned up on Friday, though, as New York will have a big test going up against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the second end of a back-to-back.