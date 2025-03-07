Knicks: Good news and bad news from 113-109 overtime loss to Lakers

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks fought hard Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers but fell apart in the fourth quarter and ended up falling in overtime 113-109. The Knicks have now lost two in a row and fall to 40-22 on the season while the Lakers have won eight straight games and are now 40-21 on the year.

Jalen Brunson suffers ankle injury in overtime

The outcome of the game feels minimal compared to the possibility of losing their captain Jalen Brunson for a significant amount of time. Brunson suffered an ankle injury with approximately 1:24 left in overtime after driving hard to the basket and getting fouled.

The Knicks’ All-Star would stay in the game to shoot the two free throws – both of which were made – and then limped to the locker room. Not much more is known about his condition, though insider Chris Haynes reported following the game that there is “optimism” that Brunson’s injury is nothing more than an ankle sprain.

A sprained ankle would be best best-case scenario, as they cannot afford to lose him for the postseason. The team will likely need to gear up for the possibility of losing him for at least the next couple of weeks, but they will be thankful if he can return at any point before the playoffs.

Brunson was carrying the Knicks throughout the game against the Lakers before the injury. He finished with 39 points and 10 assists and scored eight of the team’s 10 points in overtime.

The Knicks’ poor shooting led to their demise

Though the Knicks led for most of the game, they were bound to fall apart toward the end thanks to their poor shooting. They shot just 39.4% from the field and 23.3% from three.

Aside from Brunson, the Knicks did not get enough from their other players. Karl-Anthony Towns struggled offensively all night with just 12 points on 3-for-13 shooting, and Mikal Bridges provided his six points in 43 minutes.

New York needs to get more from some of their other key pieces. They have been mostly relying on Brunson to get the job done, which has worked for most of the year, but that will now have to change with him likely on the shelf for a bit.

Overview

The Knicks’ loss seems small in comparison to Brunson’s health. It is highly unlikely that they will have their captain for their next game, which is Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. It will be next man up mentality from here for them.