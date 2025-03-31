Knicks: Good news and bad news from 110-93 win over Blazers

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A game of runs turned into a blowout win for the New York Knicks on Sunday, as they crushed the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half by a score of 110-93. New York is now 20 games over .500 at 47-27 on the season and the Blazers are now 32-43.

OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges led a dominant second half for the Knicks

The first half was full of big runs by both teams. The Knicks led by double-digits early before the Blazers went on a big run between the end of the second quarter and the start of the third quarter to grab a 14-point lead, led by an outstanding performance from Deni Avdija.

However, the Knicks turned it up in the second half led by OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. Both players finished with 28 points on the night, with 21 of Bridges’ points in the second half. Both guys have stepped up big time in Jalen Brunson’s absence and they were the key to their second-half turnaround on Sunday.

Anunoby in particular is having one of the best stretches in his career. He is averaging 30.5 points over his last four games and has taken his offensive game to a whole new level while still providing elite defense. He will be key to the Knicks’ success down the final stretch and into the playoffs.

Landry Shamet provided quality minutes off the bench again

Landry Shamet is starting to find his groove off the Knicks’ bench at the right time. The shooting guard recorded 11 points in just 19 minutes on Sunday and knocked down three three-pointers. He was also a team-high +22 on the night.

Shamet has had an up-and-down season, but he has come up big off the bench with the Knicks still playing shorthanded. He has scored in double figures in three of his last four games and has quickly become a reliable outside shooter in the second unit.

The Knicks bench has been a problem all season, but if Shamet continues to provide quality play, he could be key off the bench during the postseason. It is unclear how short Tom Thibodeau will make his rotation, but Shamet could find his way into some minutes if he continues to shoot well from beyond the arc.

Overview

The Knicks are closer to securing the third seed in three Eastern Conference with just eight games left on the schedule. They will have Monday off before they get back to work on Tuesday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.