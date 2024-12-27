Knicks: Good news and bad news from 108-85 win over Magic

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It was an ugly one, but the New York Knicks continue to win games as they defeated the Orlando Magic 108-85 on Friday behind a dominant second half. The Knicks have now won six consecutive games and improved to 21-10 on the season while the Magic dropped to 19-14.

The Knicks win an ugly game

This game was sloppy, as turnovers and personal fouls were the story Friday. The Knicks had 18 turnovers along with 17 from the Magic, and New York committed 20 personal fouls compared to Orlando’s 23.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Knicks have been one of the better teams in the NBA regarding limiting turnovers, but they struggled to take care of the basketball against a tight Magic defense. Still, they were able to come away with the win thanks to some efficient playmaking from Jalen Brunson, who had nine assists with just one turnover.

Jalen Brunson snapped out of his mini-shooting slump

Brunson was also effective in scoring, which was much-needed after a brief two-game shooting slump that followed his 39-point performance in New Orleans.

Against the Magic, Brunson scored 26 points on 11-for-21 shooting from the floor. He shot only 4-for-6 from the free throw line, however, but it is still encouraging to see his overall efficiency improve as he snaps out of his slump.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Knicks needed this type of game from Brunson, especially on a night when they were very quiet from three-point range. They made just four threes and attempted only 15 on the night, but were able to come away with the win thanks to their dominance inside.

New York logged an astounding 60 points in the paint compared to Orlando’s 34, and they took advantage of Orlando’s poor ball control with 24 points off turnovers.

Josh Hart made his presence felt all over the court for the Knicks

Josh Hart continued to bring the energy and tenacity that he has brought all season against Orlando. He recorded a season-high 23 points, grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, and recorded two steals and two blocks on the night.

His true impact showed in the second half, where he recorded 14 of his points and made tremendous hustle plays to give the Knicks second-chance opportunities. Hart’s energy is what makes the Knicks a great team, and without him, it is hard to say they would be where they are right now.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Overview

The Knicks took care of business against a shorthanded Magic team. They are now 3-0 against them on the season, with each win coming in December. New York will close out 2024 with two favorable games, as they have back-to-back games against the Washington Wizards coming up, starting on Saturday.