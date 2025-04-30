Knicks: Good news and bad news from 106-103 loss to Pistons

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks were unable to finish their first-round series at home on Tuesday, losing to the Detroit Pistons 106-103. The series will now head back to Detroit for a Game 6 with the Knicks holding a 3-2 series advantage.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson had his worst game of the playoffs in Game 5

After four consecutive 30-point outings, Jalen Brunson had his first true stinker of the postseason in Game 5. He scored just 16 points on 4-for-16 shooting and 1-for-4 from three.

An alarming sequence involving Brunson occurred in the final minutes of the game. With approximately three and a half minutes remaining, he and Josh Hart both got banged up, forcing both to temporarily go to the bench.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

By the time they returned to the scorer’s table, there were about two minutes left in the game, but head coach Tom Thibodeau did not call his final timeout to get them back in until about 27 seconds left and the Knicks down six. That ultimately made a tremendous difference as New York was on the comeback trail.

Despite Brunson’s shaky performance, they needed him to be on the floor in the fourth quarter, as that is when he is at his best. Him not being out there left them with few go-to options, and as a result, the offense faltered at the worst time.

Mitchell Robinson was dominant off the bench for the Knicks

On the bright side, Mitchell Robinson looked as close to his old self as he could look in Game 5. Coming off the bench for New York, Robinson recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Robinson also played strong defense with two steals and two blocks, and showcased his outstanding paint presence on both ends of the floor. The Knicks have been waiting for him to be at his fullest form since returning from injury, and he made a big impact in Game 5 despite coming up short of the victory.

His presence will be huge for New York going forward, as he is the best option to match the Pistons’ physicality inside the paint. If he can keep playing at this level, the Knicks will be in a good position to win the series.

Overview

The Knicks couldn’t clinch their first playoff series at home since 1999, so now they will have to try to close it out on the road to avoid a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden. Game 6 in Detroit tips off at 7:30 P.M. on Thursday.