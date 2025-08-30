Knicks given lofty expectations for 2025-26 by ESPN analysts

The New York Knicks are looking to build off of what was their most successful season since the turn of the century. They reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, and they are bringing back all of their main core pieces to make a title push next season.

Knicks expected to compete for Eastern Conference crown

Furthermore, they added depth to their roster by signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to improve their bench depth. They also made a head coaching change, replacing Tom Thibodeau with Mike Brown.

ESPN’s panel of experts voted in a poll on who they believe will represent the East in the NBA Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers got the most points in the poll with 98, but the Knicks were next up with 72.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“One thing that must be considered in the current era is that the Knicks — unlike the Cavs — are currently under the second apron, which gives them significantly more flexibility to add to or adjust their roster during the season,” ESPN insiders wrote. “The Knicks are somewhat settled with this current roster, but are in a position to go after a big name if one becomes available before the February deadline. That could be a factor down the line.”

The signings of Clarkson and Yabusele were not large deals, so the Knicks were able to remain below the second apron. New York has been tightroping the second apron for quite some time, but they have managed to avoid it largely because of Jalen Brunson’s historic pay cut he took when he signed an extension last summer.

The Knicks can still improve their roster

The team still can add one more player through a veteran’s minimum deal, and they have been interested in several players who could fill out that final roster spot.

Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Additionally, they are expected to be in the market for a big superstar name if one becomes available on the trade market. They have been heavily linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo, given his situation with the Milwaukee Bucks, which will be something to monitor over the course of the season.

The Knicks have perhaps their biggest chance to finally break their title drought next season. If everything goes right, then they will reach the lofty expectations that are being placed on them.