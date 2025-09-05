Knicks given high chance of winning the title next season

The New York Knicks are gearing up for perhaps their biggest season this century. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years last season, the next streak they are looking to snap is their 52-year title drought.

Knicks have a big opportunity to win a championship

New York has a great chance to do that next season with the talent on their roster. They are bringing back the core that got them far last season, and Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns could become a more lethal duo under Mike Brown as their new head coach.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Furthermore, they deepened their bench by adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. Both players averaged double-digit points last season and are expected to play big roles in their second unit.

For those reasons, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz gave them an A grade in terms of their odds to reach the Finals.

Knicks are well-positioned to dominate the East

“This was a top-five offense last season that made the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers look like the only real competition in the East, a team that hasn’t been able to stay healthy come playoff time the past two years,” Swartz wrote. “If the defense can crack the top-10, this is a true title contender.”

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

With the Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks all expected to take steps back next season, the Knicks are one of the few teams in the East that were able to build upon an already-loaded lineup over the summer. They can now dominate their conference and reach the Finals for the first time since 1999.

The expectations are sky high for the Knicks next season, and if everything does go right for them, they should be right in the thick of the race for an NBA championship next season.