Knicks given 2nd-highest odds to draft Bronny James in 2024

The New York Knicks could very well be the team to land USC star guard Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft. FanDuel Sportsbook gave the Knicks (+800) the second-highest odds to select the 19-year-old playmaker after the Los Angeles Lakers (+400) in their latest odds release:

The expectation is that James will come as a packaged deal with his father and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, hence why L.A. was given the best chances.

Knicks: Bronny James possesses raw talent beyond his counting stats that’s worth investing in

The younger James showed moments of brilliance in his freshman season with the Trojans. Though he suffered cardiac arrest due to a congenital heart defect on July 24, 2023, and came off the bench for 19 of his 25 games played, the younger James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while exhibiting exceptional court vision and solid outside shooting.

The 6-4 creator would be a valued depth piece for the Knicks to develop with time. He also shows much promise with athleticism that resembles his father in spurts.

Should the elder James decline his player option for next season and be willing to join his son wherever he lands, the Knicks drafting the younger James could be one of their most impactful moves in Leon Rose’s tenure as Knicks president.