Knicks: Giannis Antetokounmpo attracted to New York with idea of winning a title

After news broke early Tuesday morning by ESPN’s Shams Charania that the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks engaged in a discussion for a blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, more has been revealed about the two-time MVP’s true interest in joining New York.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is enticed by the idea of winning a title with the Knicks

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the idea of winning a championship in New York is appealing to Antetokounmpo, and that idea is a big reason why he views the Knicks as a legitimate destination if he were to leave Milwaukee.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

“Begley reports that winning a title in New York appeals to Antetokounmpo, and would be one reason why he sees them as a destination. Per Begley, the Knicks – and many other teams – have monitored Antetokounmpo’s situation and will continue to do so,” SNY Knicks posted on X.

Antetokounmpo has already experienced winning a championship, as he led the Bucks to a title in the 2021 season. After years of attempting to build another title winner around him, the Bucks are now trending towards a rebuild after letting Damian Lillard go this offseason.

Antetokounmpo’s future is murky

The two-time MVP has a very murky future in Milwaukee. He still has two years left on his contract before he could become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. If he were to hit the open market, he would be one of the most sought-after free agents in league history, as every team would make a push to sign him.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks are in the best position they have been in the 21st century to win a title. Many expect the team they currently have to be amongst the contenders of the league, with some even saying that they can be the top seed in the Eastern Conference and represent the East in the Finals.

Adding Antetokounmpo would undoubtedly boost their title chances and give them a lethal pick-and-roll duo of him and Jalen Brunson. It would cost a ton to bring him in, but New York would have some leverage considering that the superstar has made it clear that he wants to play with the Knicks.