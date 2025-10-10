Knicks get sneak-peak at new bench catalyst

Every good team needs a player who can light a fire the moment he steps on the floor. For the New York Knicks, that player might just be Jordan Clarkson. In Thursday’s 100–95 preseason win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the veteran guard gave fans a glimpse of what he can bring to Mike Brown’s revamped offense.

A strong debut as the Knicks’ sixth man

Clarkson didn’t have his best shooting night, going 4-for-11 from the field and missing all six of his three-point attempts, but the box score doesn’t tell the whole story. In 18 minutes, he posted 10 points, three assists, and three rebounds while finishing with a +7 plus-minus — a sign that the Knicks’ offense flowed better when he was on the court.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Even without the outside shot falling, Clarkson’s rhythm and confidence were evident. He attacked defenders off the dribble, created looks for teammates, and played with the kind of pace that New York has been hoping to inject into its second unit.

The 33-year-old guard joined the Knicks this offseason after being bought out by the Utah Jazz and signed for the veteran minimum. It’s a low-risk, high-upside addition that could pay off quickly if Clarkson settles into his role as a scoring spark off the bench.

Why Clarkson’s role matters in the Knicks’ new system

Under Mike Brown, the Knicks are expected to shift away from isolation-heavy basketball toward a more balanced, movement-based offense. That system relies on flow, unselfish passing, and players who can keep the ball moving without slowing the tempo.

Clarkson fits that mold perfectly. He’s one of the few players in the league who can create his own shot while also facilitating for others. He’s capable of heating up at any moment, the kind of player who can flip a game in two or three possessions. For a Knicks team looking to reduce the wear and tear on stars like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, having someone who can carry the scoring load for stretches could make all the difference.

Last season, Clarkson averaged 16.2 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds across 37 games, shooting 40.8% from the field and 36.2% from deep. Those are efficient numbers for a player who thrives in high-volume situations. If he can replicate that level of production with the Knicks, his contract will look like one of the biggest bargains in the NBA.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

More than just a scorer

What stood out most in Thursday’s win wasn’t just Clarkson’s ability to get buckets, but how seamlessly he fit with his new teammates. His chemistry with backup guard Miles McBride was immediate, and his ability to push the tempo gave the Knicks’ second unit a fresh dynamic.

It’s clear Clarkson isn’t just here to score — he’s here to stabilize the offense when the starters rest. The Knicks have needed a player who can keep the momentum alive when Brunson sits, and Clarkson’s skill set fits that gap perfectly.

For now, it’s only preseason, but the early signs are encouraging. If Jordan Clarkson can stay healthy and find his rhythm from deep, he could become one of the most important pieces of the Knicks’ bench rotation — the kind of player who changes games, not by running the show, but by keeping the fire burning when the stars take a seat.