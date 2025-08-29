Knicks get praised for signing an eventual superstar

When the New York Knicks signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million deal back in the 2022 offseason, many expected the deal to backfire on New York. A few seasons later, Brunson has established himself as one of the best players in the entire league, and even after his historic discounted extension, he is arguably the best free agent signing in Knicks history.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson signing ranked sixth-best in the 21st century

CBS Sports’ Robby Kalland went the extra mile to say that the signing is the sixth-best free agent signing in the NBA in the 21st century.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Brunson is unquestionably the best player the Knicks have had since Carmelo Anthony, and there is a serious argument he’s already surpassed Melo thanks to his postseason success and is only looking up at Patrick Ewing and Clyde Frazier. That they got that caliber of player in free agency for a sub-max deal and have parlayed that into their greatest run of team success in 25 years makes it worthy of this lofty position on the list,” Kalland wrote.

Since coming over to the Knicks, Brunson has transformed himself from being a complementary role piece like he was with the Dallas Mavericks to being a contending team’s best player. Brunson’s numbers have hit career marks, and he has averaged at least 24 points per game in his first three seasons with the team.

Brunson is racking up achievements

He has also begun to rack up achievements. This past season, he was named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, and he also earned All-NBA Second Team honors for the second consecutive season. Furthermore, he won the league’s Clutch Player of the Year award this past season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He still has more to accomplish in New York, most notably a championship. However, this upcoming season looks to be Brunson’s best chance to lead his team to the promised land.

The Eastern Conference is wide open next season, and the Knicks are set up to take control of the East and make another deep playoff run. It’s hard to imagine they would be in this position if they didn’t sign Brunson three summers ago.