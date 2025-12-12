The New York Knicks have a better idea of how long they will be without Miles McBride’s services. On Thursday, a more formal timeline was announced for his left ankle sprain, with Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reporting that he will be re-evaluated in one week.

Knicks to be without Miles McBride for at least one week

Therefore, if the Knicks advance to the NBA Cup championship game, he will be unavailable for that. His availability following that remains uncertain.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

McBride suffered the injury back on Sunday against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on a hard drive to the basket. The Knicks would go on to defeat Orlando 106-100, but losing McBride was a tough pill to swallow.

McBride is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging a career-high 11.6 points per game and shooting 44.4% from three-point range. He was on a heater at the time of his injury, having knocked down 48.6% of his threes while averaging 14.7 points across his last 10 games.

Losing McBride is a tough blow to the bench

He has been one of their best point-of-attack defenders and is quickly growing as a shooter. Losing him for any period of time is a tough blow, but it seems that McBride may have avoided a major injury; however, more will be known when the team re-evaluates him.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Until then, Tyler Kolek and Jordan Clarkson will likely assume the duties of being Jalen Brunson’s top backup. New York persevered despite not having McBride on Tuesday as they handily defeated the Toronto Raptors to advance to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas.

They’ll have a tougher matchup on their hands ahead, as they will take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday without McBride. Orlando will also be shorthanded, as they will be without Franz Wagner (ankle).