The New York Knicks are peaking right now, having won eight straight games and are now a season-high 15 games over .500 at 33-18. Their latest win was a double overtime thriller over the Denver Nuggets, securing arguably their best win of the regular season so far.

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic praises Knicks defense

Nuggets big man and three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic had some praise for the Knicks following the game. Jokic had a 30-point triple-double despite the Knicks prevailing for the win.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“They were playing really good defense…that’s a talented team,” Jokic said (h/t SNY).

Defense has been a catalyst for the Knicks behind their eight-game winning streak. After it was such an issue for them throughout the first half of the season, they have become a force on the defensive end lately, showing their true potential on that end of the floor.

The Knicks have been spectacular lately

In the last eight games, the Knicks have the best net rating by a wide margin. It is at 22.6 in the last eight games, with the next closest being the Cleveland Cavaliers at 14.5. New York is turning into an elite force on both ends of the floor at the right time.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

They have undone all that bad from January, when they endured a 2-9 stretch and faced an uncertain future with the trade deadline. Now, they have figured things out and are looking like true contenders in the East again.

New York has a big test coming up, with the Detroit Pistons on deck Friday and the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Victories over those teams would really say a lot about where this current team stands.