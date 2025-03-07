Knicks get encouraging update on superstar point guard’s ankle injury

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Every New York Knicks fan is collectively holding their breath as they wait for more updates on their captain, Jalen Brunson. The Knicks’ superstar point guard suffered an ankle injury in overtime of their 113-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson may have avoided a serious injury

However, the early indications are that Brunson avoided the worst of the worst. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that there is optimism that Brunson only suffered an ankle sprain and not a fracture.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Of course, Brunson could still miss time with a sprain, as the level of severity is still yet to be determined. However, a sprain would likely not end his season, making that the best-case scenario for both him and New York.

Brunson was having a stellar performance against Los Angeles before suffering the injury. He finished the game with 39 points and 10 assists and scored eight of the team’s 10 overtime points. The All-Star guard is having another brilliant season averaging 26.3 points and 7.4 assists.

The Knicks will need key guys to step up

The Knicks cannot afford to lose their captain for the postseason. With them sitting comfortably in the third seed of the Eastern Conference, the focus from here on out will be getting to the playoffs at full health, so there is no point in rushing Brunson back from injury.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In the meantime, they will need to get big contributions from the rest of the guys, especially Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. The Knicks’ two big offseason acquisitions both struggled against the Lakers, which is a big reason why they were unable to pull away despite having the lead for most of the game.

New York has their next game on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, where they will presumably be without Brunson.