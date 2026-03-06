The New York Knicks have been without Miles McBride for a weeks, and they will likely be without him until the playoffs. When he underwent surgery for a sports hernia, the timeline given to return was approximately six-to-eight weeks.

Knicks’ Miles McBride remains on track to return this season

That timeline would keep him out until about the end of the regular season, but that is dependent on how his recovery is going. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, that timeline remains to be on track.

“I haven’t heard anything since then that would contradict the six-to-eight week timeline,” Begley wrote. “If McBride returns eight weeks after surgery, he’d be back on the floor for the final week of the regular season.”

McBride is a key contributor for the Knicks as their top bench scorer, so his absence has really been felt. He is averaging 12.9 points and shooting 42% from three, establishing himself as a valuable three-and-D asset.

Knicks have gotten key contributions from others in his absence

In his absence, they have gotten major contributions from Jose Alvarado and Landry Shamet. Both players have stepped up their game and provided a big spark off the bench, keeping the rhythm of the team flowing as they are one of the hottest teams in the league.

The Knicks will still welcome McBride back with open arms, as they need his shooting and point-of-attack defense off the bench. He and Alvarado, in particular, could be a nasty defensive duo, as well as provide a spark on the offensive end.

His return would also give head coach Mike Brown incredible versatility and depth, having plenty of go-to options for key situations. McBride still has a ways to go before returning, but it appears that he is on track to return just in time for the playoff run.