Knicks get bold prediction from Hall of Fame analyst

The New York Knicks’ expectations this season are no secret. Many are expecting big things from the Mecca this year, with some even expecting them to snap their 52-year title drought.

Reggie Miller expects the Knicks to be in the Finals

NBA on NBC analyst and Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller also gave the Knicks rare praise, but made it clear that he will still be disappointed if they come up short of the expectations.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

“If the Knicks don’t come out of the East this year, something is wrong. I think New York will represent the East [in the Finals], but if it doesn’t happen this year, it’s never going to happen … It is primed for them to come out of the East,” Miller said at an NBA on NBC event (h/t Posting and Toasting).

To Miller’s credit, this is the best chance the Knicks will have to win a title. The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics will likely not be as big of threats to them in the East thanks to injuries to Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum, so it’s New York’s conference to lose.

The Knicks made huge changes this summer

The Knicks made major changes this summer by bringing in a new head coach in Mike Brown. The hope is that Brown will help maximize the team’s offensive potential and make them a much more cohesive group on both ends of the floor.

Additionally, the Knicks made big changes to their bench. They signed several key veterans who are expected to play a significant role and give them the depth they were missing next season.

Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Furthermore, they brought back the main core that got them to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, so now they are set to go on an even deeper run.

New York has lofty expectations this year, and if everything goes the way they envision, perhaps this year will finally be the year they snap the title drought.