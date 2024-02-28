Knicks get blown out by Pelicans after bottom-five shooting performance of the season

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks couldn’t find the bottom of the net on Tuesday night. They lost a 115-92 matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The shorthanded Knicks got throttled across the board. The way in which this loss came was alarming to behold.

Knicks go cold from the field & three in blowout loss

The Knicks shot 37.3% from the field. That was their fourth-worst shooting performance this season. The three-ball fell at a dismal 30.4% as well. The woes spilled over into a fourth quarter that Zion Williamson & company seized.

Donte DiVincenzo’s 23 points led five Knicks players who reached Double figures. Bojan Bogdanovic’s 42.9% clip from the floor made him the high man in that area.

The Knicks individually were taken out of their game and failed to click on all cylinders as a unit to make the affair more competitive.

The Knicks struggle to find wins on poor shooting nights

In 2023-24, the Knicks are 1-7 in eight games where they shoot under 40%. They’re also 4-15 when connecting on under 34 percent of their looks from deep.

Admittedly, missing Jalen Brunson’s fringe MVP-type numbers made life more difficult for New York. However, they’ll have to show strength until he and the rest of their banged-up teammates return to full health.