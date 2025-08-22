Knicks G-League team acquire returning player rights to 19-year-old flashy prospect

The New York Knicks’ G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, made a trade Friday that officially brings in a flashy prospect to the G-League.

Westchester Knicks acquire rights to Dink Pate

The team announced that they had acquired the returning player rights to Dink Pate from the Mexico City Capitanes in exchange for the returning player rights to Boo Buie. The Capitanes were Pate’s previous team before signing an undrafted free agent contract with New York before Summer League.

Pate played with the Knicks in Summer League last month, and the 19-year-old flashed great potential. In the Summer League finale against the Washington Wizards, Pate scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while also knocking down four three-pointers.

Pate is a candidate to land a two-way contract

The 6-8 guard/wing showcased great versatility, and New York should strongly consider signing him to a two-way contract before the start of the season. Pate was once touted as a top prospect, but he wound up going undrafted in this year’s draft.

By having him play in the G-League with Westchester, Pate can develop valuable skills and potentially be a key piece later on down the road. The upside is tremendous for Pate, and the Knicks should develop him in their system, given the potential he has.

The Knicks still have three two-way spots open, with Mohamed Diawara and Kevin McCullar Jr. also being candidates for those spots. Pate could very well be on his way to a two-way contract himself, and he could become an undrafted gem for New York in the future.