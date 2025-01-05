Knicks’ G League gem may be answer to bench scoring woes

Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ bench is crying out for offensive help.

The Knicks have a scoring gem stashed in their G League ranks. The common denominator between those two unfolding situations is for New York to call up Westchester Knicks star T.J. Warren to their NBA ranks.

T.J. Warren could remedy the Knicks’ cold bench offense

Warren is on a tear for Westchester this season. Per Knicks Muse, the NC State legend is averaging 25.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game on a stellar 51.8 percent shooting from the field in the G League.

He is everything that the Knicks need right now. The 6-8, 220-pound Warren would give New York a sizable forward who is exceptional at finding and creating his own shot off the dribble and can do so from all three primary zones of the floor.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old has long shown his scoring chops in the Association. He had a breakout campaign for the Phoenix Suns in 2017-18, where he averaged 19.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and one SPG on 49.8 percent connection from the floor. Just two seasons later, Warren topped that offensive output with 19.8 PPG while still exhibiting a knack for pick-pocketing his man with 1.2 SPG and a respectable 4.2 RPG to go along with that.

Knicks could bet on Warren’s track record & G League play

In that selfsame 2019-20 campaign, the North Carolina native shot an unbelievable 53.6 percent from the field on only 14.9 shot attempts per contest and emerged as a true threat from outside, nailing 40.3 percent of this 3.4 looks from three. Not only so, but Warren made a name for himself in the bubble, being named to the All-Bubble First Team and also putting up 20 PPG, 6.3 RPG, three APG, and 2.3 SPG for the Pacers in that year’s playoffs.

While his last two active campaigns in the league have seen him put up single digits in scoring following a string of crushing injuries, including a fractured foot that robbed him of all but four games from 2020-21 through the 2021-22 outing, he may be due for a comeback tour.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Warren seems to have overcome his injuries and could be a great bounce-back story for the Knicks from this point forward. New York has an abundance of standout wings in their starting lineup, including OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart.

However, adding a player like Warren to their bench, who can come in next to Cam Payne, Miles McBride, and Precious Achiuwa and help that triumvirate up their second-unit’s league-worst collective average of 19.8 PPG is worth a shot, as it comes with next to no risk and could reap major rewards.