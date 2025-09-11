Knicks’ G-League affiliate trades promising 7’2” center

The New York Knicks’ G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, made a trade on Thursday. They traded 7-2 big man Moses Brown to the Grand Rapids Gold, and they acquired Bryson Warren and a 2026 first-round pick in a deal that also included the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Westchester Knicks trade Moses Brown

Brown was with Westchester throughout last season, and briefly spent time in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers in parts of last season. Brown was a candidate to earn a roster spot throughout the season last year, but was never awarded a spot.

The 7-2 center has been in the NBA for six years and is only 25 years old. He has played with the Trail Blazers, Mavericks, Thunder, Lakers, Cavaliers, Pacers, and Nets throughout his career.

Brown had no clear path to playing time for the Knicks

The Knicks currently have three centers on the roster in Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and Ariel Hukporti. All three figure to be key parts of next season’s group, leaving Brown with no clear path for playing time.

New York has made some big changes over the summer, including hiring a new head coach in Mike Brown. They’ve also added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency and signed Landry Shamet and Garrison Mathews to non-guaranteed deals on Thursday.

As for Brown, he will move on from the Knicks organization after flashing some big-time talent in the G-League. He averaged gaudy numbers of 18.3 points and 16.6 rebounds per game in 26 games in Westchester this past year.