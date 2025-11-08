The New York Knicks didn’t expect to be scrambling for point guard help this early in the season. With Jalen Brunson locked in as the clear leader of the offense, the team entered the 2025–26 campaign hoping they had enough depth behind him. That plan has quickly fallen apart.

When veteran Malcolm Brogdon abruptly retired before the season, it left a gap that second-round pick Tyler Kolek was supposed to fill. The Knicks hoped his high-IQ playstyle would translate, even in limited minutes. But that experiment has already fizzled out.

Tyler Kolek’s role shrinking fast

Kolek started the year with some early chances, getting real run off the bench through the first few games. Since then, it’s been downhill. He hasn’t played more than four minutes in any of the last four contests, and new head coach Mike Brown seems to have completely lost faith.

The issue isn’t effort — it’s production. Kolek hasn’t shown the command, defense, or confidence needed to orchestrate the second unit. That lack of trust has left the Knicks searching for short-term fixes in a long-term problem.

Jordan Clarkson isn’t the solution

Brown has leaned more on Jordan Clarkson to handle the ball in non-Brunson minutes, but that approach has clear flaws. Clarkson is a pure scorer — always has been. Asking him to be a distributor doesn’t fit his game or the team’s needs.

Through the early stretch of the season, he’s averaging just 1.3 assists per game, well below what’s required from someone running the offense. The Knicks need Clarkson focused on getting buckets, not setting others up. Without a true backup point guard, the offense slows, the spacing collapses, and Brunson ends up shouldering too much of the load.

Jose Alvarado emerges as a realistic target

That’s why Jose Alvarado makes perfect sense as a trade target. The 27-year-old Pelicans guard isn’t flashy, but he’s efficient and composed — two things the Knicks desperately need off the bench.

Alvarado is averaging 6.6 points, 2.0 assists, and 2.9 rebounds this season, while shooting .444 from the field and an impressive .440 from deep. He’s also on a team-friendly two-year, $9 million deal, with a $4.5 million player option for next season. That kind of contract flexibility is ideal for a team hovering near the salary cap ceiling.

What makes Alvarado appealing isn’t just his numbers — it’s his rhythm and energy. In his last two outings, he’s posted 18 points in a win over the Hornets and 13 against Dallas, proving he can spark an offense when needed. He’s quick, confident, and smart with the basketball, three things the Knicks’ second unit has been missing.

The path forward

The Knicks can’t afford to let Brunson carry every possession, especially as the season grinds on. If they want to make a deep playoff push, they’ll need a steady hand to guide the offense when he rests.

Alvarado may not be the biggest name, but he checks every box — affordable, efficient, and dependable. He’d let Clarkson go back to being the scorer he’s supposed to be and give the Knicks’ second unit a real identity.

The question isn’t whether New York needs to make a move — it’s how long they can afford to wait before the cracks in their rotation start costing them games.