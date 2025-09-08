Knicks free agent sharpshooter hoping for new contract with New York

Free agent guard Landry Shamet has been linked to a reunion with the New York Knicks all offseason. The veteran sharpshooter makes perfect sense to bring back for the veteran’s minimum, and the two sides have mutual interest in a reunion.

Landry Shamet is in New York, hoping for a new deal with the Knicks

Shamet was spotted photographing the U.S. Open in New York over the weekend. According to a recent NBA.com article, Shamet is hoping for a return to the Knicks next season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“He’s been in New York and working out, hoping for a return to the Knicks. But wherever he ends up and whenever he finishes playing, he knows photography will be there,” the article read.

Shamet signed as a free agent with the Knicks last season, but a shoulder injury kept him out for the first few months of the season, and then he was in and out of the rotation. He showed off his shooting prowess many times, and showed that when he is healthy, he can provide a very positive impact.

Shamet could have a very significant impact on the Knicks

He stepped up during the postseason when he re-entered the rotation in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. Shamet had the highest plus-minus out of any Knick in that series at a +21.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If he were to come back, he wouldn’t have a definitive spot in the rotation, but he would be a great depth piece for the backcourt. New York has already added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency to help with their bench depth.

Training camp is less than a month away, so it may not be long before there is more clarity on the situation with Shamet.