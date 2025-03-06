Knicks: FOX analyst thinks Bucks superstar is the missing piece

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have been a very good team this season after adding Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason. However, they have notably struggled badly against the top teams in the league as they are 0-7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBA analyst wants the Knicks to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo

They are much better than 26 other teams in the league, but they will be heading nowhere if they can’t make themselves better than the teams currently above them. Therefore, they may need to make another big move to get them over the top.

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd thinks the answer to being a contender is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I think it’s Giannis,” Cowherd said (h/t Sports’ Illustrated’s Jared Koch). “My take on this: you’d probably have to move KAT. You’d probably have to move OG. You’re going to have to get rid of Mikal Bridges, or an OG, and about five first-round round picks. That’s what they’ve got to do.”

Antetokounmpo would be a major acquisition for the Knicks and he would immediately become their best player. The superstar forward has been linked to the Knicks over the past few seasons as a result of the dwindling success that the Bucks are enduring.

Antetokounmpo would raise the Knicks’ ceiling

The Greek Freak is still one of the top players in the league and is in the thick of the MVP race this season. As of right now, he is averaging 30.8 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 49 games with Milwaukee this season.

Despite the overwhelming talent he would bring alongside Jalen Brunson, the price of which to get him could be unappealing to many. The Knicks gave up five first-round picks to acquire Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason, meaning that to bring in a star like Antetokounmpo, they would likely have to turn the roster over completely.

New York might be unwilling to do that considering the potential their current group has, so they might need to have backup plans in place if Antetokounmpo comes at an unaffordable price. There is no denying that Antetokounmpo would raise the Knicks’ ceiling, but it could potentially have a major effect on their championship window.

Ultimately, how New York performs in the postseason could tell a lot about their needs over the summer. Perhaps a move for Antetokounmpo could be in order.