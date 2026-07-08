Andre Drummond is a very normal Knicks signing, which almost makes it feel strange after the title parade and the frantic center scramble.

The Knicks made the veteran center official on a one-year, $3.9 million deal, with the cap hit coming in lower because of the veteran minimum rules. Cheap size was always the point here. Nothing glamorous, nothing complicated.

The mistake would be pretending Drummond replaces Mitchell Robinson straight up. He averaged 6.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in 19.5 minutes for Philadelphia last season, and the rebounding is still real. The rim protection and defensive range are not the same.

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Knicks bought the one thing Drummond still does

Drummond can rebound in his sleep. He was still at 15.6 boards per 36 minutes last season, right near the top of the league, and that matters for a team that lost Robinson to Boston.

The Knicks do not need Drummond to close playoff games or recreate the best version of Mitch. They need him to eat minutes, keep Karl-Anthony Towns from absorbing every center shift, and stop smaller second units from bullying them on the glass. For a minimum contract, the job description is fair.

I would still want another big if the right one shakes loose. Drummond is useful, but relying on him as the lone backup center plan feels a little too brave for my taste. The Knicks just won a title with size, physicality, and rebounding baked into their identity. They should not get casual with that.

Andre Drummond keeps Knicks under control

The money part is the win. New York kept enough room below the second apron to keep shopping the veteran market, and Drummond does not block a later move.

He is local, experienced, cheap, and still elite at the one skill the Knicks needed most. Good business, plain and simple. Asking him to be Robinson with a different jersey would turn a useful signing into a bad expectation.