Knicks: Former Villanova Hall of Fame coach will not take open Knicks job

As the New York Knicks continue their search for a new head coach, some candidates have emerged as potential favorites while others are quickly being ruled out. Upon Tom Thibodeau’s firing earlier this week, speculation immediately rose about several names possibly taking the reins.

Jay Wright ruled out as a possible head coaching candidate for the Knicks

One of those names was former Villanova University head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Jay Wright. The main reason for the speculation was his Villanova connection with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges, who all won an NCAA championship under Wright back in 2016.

Despite him being retired now, he was rumored to possibly come out of retirement and get back into coaching for the Knicks. However, that ship has officially sailed after CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported on Saturday that he is not being considered as a candidate.

“Sources: Jay Wright is not a candidate for the New York Knicks head coaching vacancy,” Rothstein posted on X. “Wright and Leon Rose regularly speak and Rose is aware that Wright is happily retired from coaching.”

Wright is now the second Hall of Fame head coach to turn down the open Knicks’ job, with the other being current St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino. Wright was one of the most successful college coaches of all-time, winning two NCAA titles and making four appearances in the Final Four.

The Knicks will need to pivot elsewhere with a top option off the board

Under Wright, Brunson won a Player of the Year award and got him, Hart, Bridges, and former Knick Donte DiVincenzo all drafted. Those players have all excelled at the NBA juncture, thanks in large part to Wright’s ability to develop young talent.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He could have been a strong option for the Knicks’ opening, and the chemistry he already has with some of the players could have made a big difference for them. Instead, they will need to pivot in a different direction as they continue their search.

They have shown interest in several other candidates, some of whom are under contract with a different team. Those include Dallas Mavericks’ head coach Jason Kidd and Minnesota Timberwolves’ head coach Chris Finch.