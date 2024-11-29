Knicks: Former NBA star suggests that defense is the key to fixing early season woes

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Once the New York Knicks develop chemistry, they are as good as anybody. Their offense is potent, as entering Friday they had the league’s second-best offensive rating at 122.9. However, their defense has been a different story, as they have just the 25th-best defensive rating at 117.6.

The Knicks’ defense needs improvement

The defensive woes are particularly alarming considering that the Knicks traded away a truckload of draft picks to acquire Mikal Bridges in the offseason. Injuries have played a part in their struggles on that end, as two of their better defenders in Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa have still yet to play in a game this season, but the results on that side of the ball are still very underwhelming.

ESPN analyst and former NBA player Richard Jefferson thinks that in order for the Knicks to be true contenders, they must tighten up defensively.

“I need them to get to a top-10 defense paired with that offense, now we’re talking about a championship-level team. It’s hard to win a championship if you are 23rd or 20 in below [on defense],” Jefferson said on ESPN’s NBA Countdown.

The Knicks can replicate last season’s success if they improve defensively

Last season, New York had the seventh-best offensive rating while also having the ninth-best defensive rating. They were one of just four teams to finish in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating, with the other three being the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Denver Nuggets.

That success on both ends of the floor made the Knicks a formidable opponent night in and night out. This offseason, they sacrificed some interior defense to upgrade the offense by acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns, and while that trade has worked out beautifully for them in that regard, they need to shore up the defense to be a true contender.

As Robinson and Achiuwa make their returns, the defense is sure to improve. They can also be active in the trade market for additional depth pieces that can enhance the team’s defense. Regardless, improvements on that end of the floor are necessary for the Knicks to reach their ceiling as title contenders.