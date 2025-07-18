Knicks’ former G League product has impressive performance in Summer League

New York Knicks developmental guard Dink Pate had a ton of upside the moment he was signed as an undrafted free agent. He showed a lot of that upside in their latest Summer League game against the Indiana Pacers.

Knicks’ Dink Pate has flashed his potential in Summer League

Pate scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and made two three-pointers. Unfortunately, New York was unable to come away with the victory after erasing a 17-point deficit.

As some of these players fight for a two-way spot on the roster, Pate has shown great versatility and aggression, making him a candidate for one of those two-way spots. The 6-7 guard was signed by New York as an undrafted free agent following the draft, and at just 19 years old, he has a lot of potential.

Pate spent two seasons in the G League before joining the Knicks. He spent last season with the Mexico City Capitanes, where he averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 34 games.

Pate could gain valuable experience on a two-way contract

He will likely begin his Knicks career in the G League with Westchester, as that will be the best landing spot for his development. However, if they do use a two-way contract on him, he will also get plenty of early exposure to the NBA’s style of play.

That would be largely beneficial to Pate, as the raw talent and upside are there. He could one day become a very useful piece for New York as they continue to build a team capable of winning a title.

Pate will have one more opportunity to prove himself worthy of a two-way contract in their final Summer League game on Saturday when they take on the Washington Wizards at 3:30 PM EST.