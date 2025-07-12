Knicks former 1st-round pick shines in first Summer League game against Pistons

The New York Knicks struggled shooting the ball in their opening Summer League game against the Detroit Pistons, a game that they lost 86-104. However, there were some impressive performances from some players who are looking to crack a spot in the rotation next season.

Pacome Dadiet was impressive in the Knicks’ first Summer League game

Pacome Dadiet, last year’s first-round draft pick out of France, put on an impressive scoring display in the Summer League opener. He scored 17 points, which led all Knicks scorers, and shot 8-for-13 from the floor and 1-for-3 from three.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dadiet showcased a strong scoring ability, which is huge for his development as he tries to become a serviceable rotation piece in the NBA. The 2024 first-round draft selection rarely saw the court for the Knicks last season, but that could change if he shows signs of positive development.

The Knicks are rather thin in the wing positions, which is where Dadiet could come in and potentially make an impact. At 6-7 and 210 lbs, Dadiet can provide size and versatility at the forward positions, which could be useful off the bench for New York.

Dadiet has the potential to be an impactful piece for the Knicks

Last season, Dadiet showed that he can be an impactful defender in the league. He is quick on his feet and uses his size to his advantage, and while he is still very much a project of a player, the 19-year-old has the potential to be a strong impact piece for New York.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New head coach Mike Brown is still looking to finalize his rotation for next season, and so far, Dadiet has made a strong impression at potentially cracking the rotation.

Dadiet will look to put in another strong showing in the Knicks’ next Summer League game on Sunday, when they take on the Boston Celtics at 5:30 PM EST.