New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns has not had a dream season. Inconsistencies have marred his season, and his three-point shot has abandoned him after being a weapon for the first 10 seasons of his career.

Karl-Anthony Towns turned around his game in the second half

However, Towns went into attack mode in the second half of their win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, and his contributions were big in their win. Towns scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half, using his strong slashing ability to draw fouls, get to the line, and also convert on tough layups.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It was the kind of energy the team desperately needed from Towns, as his first half was eerily reminiscent of his stinker in Detroit from two nights prior. Seeing him turn things around mid-game is an encouraging sign for what’s ahead.

Head coach Mike Brown gave Towns props for making adjustments and finding ways to impact the game in a positive way.

The Knicks need Towns to play well

“What I like about tonight is…All-Star level player…he was impactful defensively…rebounds…assists…scored [eventually] but did what All-Stars do…found other ways,” Brown said (h/t New York Basketball on X).

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The win over the Clippers snapped a four-game losing streak for the Knicks. During that skid, Towns had mostly played poorly, and it resulted in a disjointed offensive group. The hope is that his second half performance against the Clippers will be the start of a turnaround for the All-Star big man.

Towns will look to carry over that success into the Knicks’ West coast trip, which begins on Friday against the Phoenix Suns.