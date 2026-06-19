The championship parade did not need a villain, but Knicks fans found one anyway.

Victor Wembanyama heard it from the crowd during Thursday’s celebration, with fans turning the Spurs star into the easiest target after a Finals series that already gave the Knicks a new foil. It was loud, childish, funny, and very New York.

Rivalries start breathing in moments like this, not through league marketing copy or polite respect, but through one fan base deciding it wants to keep booing the same guy even after the trophy is already won.

The Knicks gave Wembanyama a real scar

Wembanyama was still a monster in the series. He had 26 points and 12 rebounds in Game 1, made the Knicks solve a different defensive puzzle every night, and looked like the kind of player who will keep dragging San Antonio back into championship conversations.

The fan reaction lands because Knicks fans are not chanting at a fake villain. They are chanting at the player who could be standing in the way again.

The shove on Jalen Brunson, the Game 3 tension, the late-series frustration, and the simple fact that Wembanyama is absurdly good all fed into the same thing. New York needed someone to boo, and Wemby made the most sense.

A rematch would be nasty

The Knicks do not need to pretend San Antonio is some finished problem. The Spurs are young, huge, and built around the most unusual player in basketball. If they meet again, it probably gets meaner before it gets prettier.

Good. Rivalries make title defenses feel alive. They give long regular-season stretches a little more edge and make every future matchup carry some leftover smoke.

The Knicks won the title. Wembanyama got the boos. If this is where the next chapter starts, nobody should complain.