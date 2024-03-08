Knicks face important matchup against Magic with playoff implications

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have a lot riding on their game against the Orlando Magic tonight. The Knicks (36-26) are only half a game behind the Magic (37-26) for the No. 4 seed in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Knicks can reclaim the No. 4 spot in the standings with a win over Magic

Per Peter Botte of the New York Post, Josh Hart spoke to the media ahead of the pivotal game and stressed the significance that a win will have at this juncture of the season:

“Extremely, extremely important,” Josh Hart said after Thursday’s practice. “Obviously, Orlando I think they’ve won five games in a row, 8-2 in their last 10, playing really good basketball.”

The Magic are rolling. Of their last eight wins, five were won by double figures. That includes their 118-100 win over the Knicks on Feb. 14. Paolo Banchero has been exceptional in their hot stretch, highlighted by his 29-point performance in a dominant win over the Detroit Pistons on March 3.

Knicks will have to overcome injuries and home struggles against the Magic tonight

The young Magic will be a handful for the Knicks. New York will be at home in tonight’s affair, though they are 1-4 in their last five games at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks will likely be without All-Star Jalen Brunson, who is questionable with a knee contusion. OG Anunoby (elbow) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are both steadily progressing in rehab but are still not ready to take the floor. A win for the banged-up Knicks will leapfrog them over the Magic and put them within four games of the No. 2 seed, currently held by the Milwaukee Bucks.