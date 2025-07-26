Knicks eyeing Clippers assistant coach as former player stays with Timberwolves

The New York Knicks are constantly eyeing coaching targets for their new staff under Mike Brown. Over the past month, they have added Riccardo Fois and Charles Allen to the staff, both of whom coached with Brown on the Sacramento Kings.

Knicks eyeing Brendan O’Connor for an assistant coach position

Now, more updates are coming out regarding their searches. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant and former Knicks point guard Pablo Prigioni elected to stay with Minnesota, and New York is now turning their eyes towards Los Angeles Clippers assistant Brendan O’Connor.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“O’Connor has strong defensive acumen, has worked for LAC under Ty Lue and Doc Rivers. Knicks had previously targeted NOP’s James Borrego, DAL’s Jay Triano, Prigioni and others for assistant position under Brown. They will presumably continue to look for an assistant to help on offense even if they add O’Connor to help guide the defense,” Begley posted on X.

O’Connor has been in the coaching realm for quite some time, starting as an assistant with the Detroit Pistons in 2000. He has spent the past 12 years working for the Clippers as an assistant to Tyronn Lue and Doc Rivers.

O’Connor could be a good hire for the Knicks

O’Connor would be a valuable hire for New York given his lengthy coaching experience as well as his defensive mindset. The Knicks have been motivated to enhance their offense this year through free agency and the hiring of Brown, but the defense also needs improvement.

As of now, there hasn’t been an indication that a hire is imminent, and the team will continue to explore its options. O’Connor is certainly high on their wishlist as they look to add key assistants for Brown.