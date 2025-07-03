Knicks expressed interest in former No. 1 overall pick before he signed with Lakers

The New York Knicks have made two key free agent signings this summer in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. However, they were still looking to add more as free agency is nearing its peak.

The Knicks had interest in DeAndre Ayton prior to signing with the Lakers

2018 No. 1 overall pick and former Portland Trail Blazers center DeAndre Ayton signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Before that, the Knicks were among the teams that had expressed some level of interest in him, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Their interest in Ayton is noteworthy, especially with center Mitchell Robinson entering a contract year and the signing of Yabusele to be the backup. Ayton, 26, has shown he can still provide a strong impact but has dealt with injuries over the past year.

He appeared in just 40 games for the Trail Blazers this past season but averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds. The big man has great versatility as a defender and is an elite rebounder, and he would’ve been a nice addition for the Knicks.

New York would have had to make a trade to sign Ayton

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

However, New York wouldn’t have been able to add him without making a trade, as they would have gone over the second apron. Their interest in Ayton could signal that they are shopping one of their key rotation players, such as Robinson or Josh Hart.

If the Knicks don’t make a trade, they can only sign a player to a veteran minimum, and it’s unlikely that Ayton would have taken a deal at such a discount.