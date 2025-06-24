Knicks: exploring the best options to ensure bench depth

The New York Knicks’ 2024-25 season, ending in a Game 6 Eastern Conference Finals loss to Indiana, showcased their elite starting five—Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart—but exposed a glaring weakness: bench scoring.



The Knicks’ reserves averaged a league-worst 21.7 points per game, hampering their playoff push.



New York’s options are limited to the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception, veteran minimums, or internal growth. Here are three candidates to bolster bench scoring in 2025-26.

The best off the bench for the Knicks

Luke Kennard

Kennard, an unrestricted free agent, is a sharpshooting specialist, shooting a 43% three-point clip in 2024-25 on four attempts per game. His quick release and off-ball movement would stretch defenses, creating space for Brunson and Towns.



At 28 years old, Kennard fits the taxpayer mid-level exception, offering high-efficiency scoring without demanding heavy minutes, ideal for a contending Knicks squad.

Gary Trent Jr.

Trent Jr., 26, is a potential volume scorer off the bench (13.7 PPG career) and 39.1% three-point shooter.



Coming off a $2.61 million deal, he’s a steal on a minimum contract. His aggressive shot-hunting could jolt New York’s second unit, outpacing current backup Miles McBride’s output. Trent’s playoff experience adds value, though his defense needs coaching to align with the Knicks’ identity.

Tyler Kolek

Kolek, a second-year guard, was underutilized by Thibodeau but led NCAA Division I in assists, hinting at playmaking potential. His developing three-point shot and $2.5 million option make him a budget-friendly option to orchestrate the second unit, unlocking scoring for Hart and Robinson.



A new coach, potentially Mike Brown, could unlock Kolek’s dual-threat ability, reducing Brunson’s 36.4-minute workload (top 10 league-wide).



By running pick-and-rolls with Mitchell Robinson or feeding shooters like Shamet, Kolek could elevate the bench to 25-30 PPG, a playoff-caliber mark.

Conclusion

The Knicks’ chances of reaching the 2026 Finals depend on improving their bench. Kennard’s elite shooting addresses their spacing issues, instantly enhancing the second unit’s efficiency against playoff defenses. His fit on the team is seamless, requiring minimal adjustment.

Trent Jr. brings high-volume scoring and adds aggression; however, integrating him defensively will need a coach willing to maximize his two-way impact.

On the other hand, Kolek has the highest potential at the lowest cost. His playmaking ability unlocks the skills of teammates like Hart or Robinson, while his developing shooting and defensive tenacity align well with New York’s identity.

Focusing on Kolek’s growth, alongside Kennard’s precision or Trent’s scoring power, ensures a balanced and playoff-ready bench while also preserving cap flexibility and keeping the starters fresh.