Knicks expected to target explosive former MVP in free agency

A new target has emerged for the New York Knicks with free agency starting, and he could end up landing in the Big Apple next season.

Knicks to show interest in Russell Westbrook

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, New York is expected to show interest in 2017 MVP and nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook in free agency. The guard declined his player option with the Denver Nuggets earlier this month and will hit the open market.

“Add the Pelicans, Knicks and Timberwolves to the ever-growing list of teams said to be in the market for veteran guards. The Knicks, in fact, are said to be a possible destination — in addition to Sacramento and a potential return to Denver — for Russell Westbrook,” Stein wrote.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Knicks will be searching for backup guards this summer, with their bench depth needing some changes. They were the lowest-scoring bench unit in the NBA last season, and the lack of depth played a huge part in them falling short of winning a title this past season.

Westbrook, 36, is well past his prime days of being an MVP-level player, but he proved this past season that he can still be a serviceable role player off the bench. In 75 games with the Nuggets this past season, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

Westbrook could provide great energy off the bench for the Knicks

Westbrook started 36 games this past season and averaged 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in those starts.

If he were to join the Knicks, he would come off the bench and immediately become their sixth man. He would provide great interior scoring and slashing while also providing energy in a number of other areas, like playmaking and rebounding.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Knicks already have a player with a similar skillset in Josh Hart, and the two likely wouldn’t mesh well together on the court. Therefore, more changes could be coming if they do complete their pursuit of Westbrook.

New York will be looking at several different targets as it looks to make their team as complete as possible next season. Perhaps Westbrook will be the guy who sparks a big change in the second unit.