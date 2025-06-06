Knicks expected to request permission to interview Mavericks head coach for vacancy

The New York Knicks seem to have their eyes on one potential candidate for their open head coaching position. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, New York is expected to formally request permission from the Dallas Mavericks to interview head coach Jason Kidd for their opening.

Knicks expected to request to speak to Jason Kidd for the head coaching vacancy

Kidd has been the head coach of the Mavericks since 2021. New York has expressed interest in a few currently employed coaches, and Kidd could be a strong fit for where the team’s current situation lies.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kidd, who is a former player of the Knicks, reached the NBA Finals with the Mavericks in 2024. He has built a strong coaching resume during his time in Dallas and could take the Knicks job, given his ties with the team as well as his experience coaching their superstar, Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks have been in the midst of an intense search for a new head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau earlier this week. They have been linked to several different candidates from across the league and in the college realm, though Kidd seems to be on their radar the most at this time.

Kidd could be a strong candidate for the Knicks

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kidd could be a strong fit for New York with their situation. They are coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance and are setting themselves up to become true title contenders in the league, and Kidd could be the right guy to lead them to the promised land.

Ultimately, more is still to be known about the two sides and their interest level, but if the Knicks are granted permission to speak to Kidd, things could heat up quickly.