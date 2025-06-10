Knicks expected to pursue Suns superstar forward as trade rumors intensify

The New York Knicks could be setting up to make another blockbuster trade this summer. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Get Up on Tuesday that the team is expected to pursue Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant in the coming weeks.

Knicks likely to pursue Kevin Durant in trade market

The Suns have been looking for a trade partner for the 15-time All-Star since the middle of this past season, and his market is sure to intensify as the offseason gets underway. The Knicks are coming off their best season in 25 years, which featured a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, so they want to take advantage of that and maximize their championship window.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York made two blockbuster moves last summer that completely changed the makeup of their roster. They acquired Mikal Bridges for a hefty load of draft capital and Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

A trade for Durant would certainly change up their roster significantly once more, but it would potentially give them an All-NBA big 3 of Durant, Towns, and Jalen Brunson. Durant is still one of the top scorers in the league at the age of 36, as he averaged 26.6 points per game with the Suns this past season.

Trading for Durant could accelerate their title chances

The type of package that would be needed to get Durant wouldn’t be super cheap, but it would be relatively inexpensive when compared to a potential package for Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, another player that the Knicks have seen get thrown around in trade rumors.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Ultimately, making a move for Durant at his advanced age comes with a huge risk of backfiring, as it would essentially signal a win-now strategy without taking much consideration into the long-term building. However, he could be someone to get them over the top, along with a new head coach.

As Durant’s market continues to heat up, expect the Knicks to be in the thick of the negotiations with Phoenix in the coming weeks.