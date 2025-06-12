Knicks expected to pursue 2 available head coaches as search drags on

The New York Knicks are still without a head coach, approximately one week after firing Tom Thibodeau. They have been doing their due diligence by checking in on a number of candidates thus far, but to no avail.

Knicks expected to pursue Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown for open HC spot

However, there are two available coaches whom the Knicks could have a good chance of bringing in. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, New York is expected to pursue both Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown as it continues its search for a franchise coach.

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

“League sources say there is an increased Knicks focus on two former coaches who don’t require permission to pursue: Mike Brown (last with the Sacramento Kings) and Taylor Jenkins (formerly of the Memphis Grizzlies). There could certainly be more names of (available) head coaches emerging soon, as a league source said the Knicks are planning on finalizing that list in the coming days,” Amick wrote.

Jenkins and Brown were both fired from their respective teams during the regular season this year. Brown was the head coach of the Kings for two and a half seasons, posting a total record of 107-88 and one playoff appearance. He won Coach of the Year in 2023.

Brown or Jenkins could be a great fit for New York

Brown was also the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005-10, and a separate stint in the 2013-14 season. During his entire tenure with Cleveland, he boasted a terrific 305-187 record and made the playoffs each year, including an appearance in the NBA Finals in 2007.

Jenkins, meanwhile, was stunningly fired by the Grizzlies late in the season despite having a winning record. In six seasons as their coach, he posted a 250-214 record in the regular season with a 9-14 playoff record, including three straight playoff appearances from 2021-23.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

While neither coach has won a championship, both have proven to be successful and could be the guy who leads the Knicks to the promised land. New York is coming off their best season in over 25 years, and they are ready to take the next step and win a title after coming up short in the Eastern Conference Finals this year.

As the head coaching search continues, both Jenkins and Brown stand out as top targets for coaches who are available. More will be known about the Knicks’ level of interest in the not-too-distant future, and from there, they could have their next head coach lined up.