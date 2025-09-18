Knicks expected to keep 2 recently signed veterans

The New York Knicks made headlines last week when they signed both Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon to non-guaranteed deals. However, given what both players can bring to a title-contending team, the expectation is that both of them will be on the 15-man active roster.

Knicks will have to make a trade to keep Brogdon and Shamet

However, they cannot financially afford to keep both with the current state of the roster, meaning that a trade would have to occur for room to free up. SNY’s Ian Begley explained some scenarios that would allow the Knicks to keep both Brogdon and Shamet.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“A trade of either Pacome Dadiet or Miles McBride would clear enough cap space to sign both veterans,” Begley wrote. “The Knicks can also trade Tyler Kolek and have enough space under the second apron to sign both Brogdon and Shamet…I don’t think the Knicks will make a trade ahead of training camp. I’d expect them to let things play out during camp/preseason before they make a move to keep both Brogdon and Shamet. But if I’m betting today, I’m betting that both Brodgon and Shamet are on the regular season roster.”

Brogdon and Shamet both can give the Knicks serious backcourt depth. Both excel offensively and can be huge for them off the bench if they can remain healthy, making New York one of the deepest teams in the league.

The Knicks have loaded up on veteran talent

Having to trade one of the younger players will be a tough pill to swallow, given the potential each of them has. However, they are not in a situation where developing young players is the priority, so moving them to somewhere where they may actually get playing time is more ideal.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

New York has not made a trade yet this summer, but has been active in free agency. Along with adding Brogdon and Shamet, they signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to play significant roles in the second unit.

More will be known about where the Knicks stand on the new players they’ve signed following training camp, which begins in less than a week from today. Their first preseason game will be Oct. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi.