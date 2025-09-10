Knicks expected to hire former St. Joe’s head coach to coaching staff

The New York Knicks are making another hire to their coaching staff, as college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported Wednesday that the team is expected to hire former St. Joseph’s University head coach Billy Lange to their coaching staff.

Knicks add Billy Lange to coaching staff

SNY’s Ian Begley added that Lange will oversee the staff’s player development department. Lange was entering his seventh season as the head coach of St. Joe’s and has been in the coaching realm for many years.

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Lange previously oversaw player development for the Philadelphia 76ers, and he also has coached at Villanova under Jay Wright. Begley added what the Knicks’ mindset is by hiring Lange.

“St. Joe’s reg-season win totals increased from 6 to 22 in Lange’s 6 years as head coach. In Lange, NYK adds experienced basketball mind to lead player development program. Internal player development is/remains high priority for NYK while it is in win-now mode with core veterans,” Begley posted on X.

The Knicks are hopeful that this new staff will lead to success

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Knicks have revamped a large portion of their coaching staff under new head coach Mike Brown. It is clear that they are prioritizing an expanded offense, and the hope is that this new staff can deliver positive results for them on the court.

New York has massive expectations heading into next season, with many believing they are capable of winning the championship next year. If everything goes right for them, they could be well on their way to a potential title run.