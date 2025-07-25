Knicks expected to add another former Kings coach to Mike Brown’s staff

The New York Knicks are getting more clarity on who will be a part of new head coach Mike Brown’s coaching staff next season. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Friday that the team is expected to add former Sacramento Kings coach Charles Allen to the staff.

Knicks to add experienced Kings coach to Mike Brown’s staff

Allen is now the second former Kings coach to join Brown in New York. Last week, the team added Riccardo Fois to the staff as the first known hire from Brown’s new staff.

Allen is a valuable hire for New York, as he has plenty of coaching experience and has worked closely with Brown over the years.

He spent this past season as the Kings’ player development coach. The season before, he was a part of their coaching staff as an assistant coach.

The Knicks have big expectations next season

Allen now joins a Knicks team that is looking to make a run at an NBA title next season in Brown’s first year coaching the team. The team picked Brown to succeed Tom Thibodeau after they fired Thibodeau following their Eastern Conference Finals exit last season.

New York has high expectations next season, and they will be banking on Brown to lead a team that is capable of winning a title. Hiring the right personnel for his staff is going to be huge towards any potential success.