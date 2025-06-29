Knicks exercise second-year center’s team option, decline veteran forward’s team option

The New York Knicks made changes to two of their contracted players on Sunday. SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the team is exercising center Ariel Hukporti’s $1.9 million team option, and planning to decline P.J. Tucker’s $3.4 million team option.

Knicks picking up Ariel Hukporti’s team option, declining P.J. Tucker’s option

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Effectively, Hukporti will now return to the team while Tucker will become a free agent. Hukporti brought great energy to the Knicks as a rookie and flashed great long-term potential, while Tucker provided a strong locker room presence for a team that needed an enforcer.

Exercising his option was a no-brainer given his upside. He showed great defensive capability and the potential to provide size and rim protection for a team that needs more of that next season.

Hukporti could play a big role for the Knicks next season

Neither player was a part of the Knicks’ playoff rotation, but Hukporti is a candidate to get more playing time next season. This past season, he averaged 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 25 games.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Hukporti suffered a meniscus injury late in the regular season but returned for the postseason. With many questions arising about the team’s roster construction going forward, Hukporti could quickly become a regular part of the rotation, potentially as the backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

Hukporti was drafted 58th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. He was a part of the same draft class that included fellow Knicks Tyler Kolek, Pacome Dadiet, and Kevin McCullar Jr.