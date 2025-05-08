Knicks: ESPN Analyst declares series versus Celtics ‘over’ after back-to-back stunners

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks, in perhaps the most stunning way possible, are heading back to Madison Square Garden up 2-0 in their second round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins thinks the Knicks-Celtics series is ‘over’

Despite the odds being stacked against New York coming into this series, they have persevered with two inspiring comeback wins. In both games, they were down by 20 points in the second half and rallied back to knock off the team that owned them in the regular season.

Of course, mathematically, the series is not over, and the Knicks must keep their foot on the gas. However, one ESPN analyst has completely lost faith that the Celtics will be able to come back after dropping the first two games of the series.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins said Thursday morning on Get Up that the Celtics have no shot at winning the series after losing in such horrific fashion.

“This series is over,” Perkins said. “The Celtics are done. They’re not coming back in this series. I have all the trust and faith in the New York Knicks. They’re going to win this series. The Celtics will be lucky to get one game.”

The Knicks have full control of the series

Both of those losses are incredibly demoralizing for the Celtics, especially after dominating the Knicks in the regular season. New York suddenly has all of the momentum in the series and now has full control of what’s ahead for them.

They can gain a 3-0 series advantage on Saturday when the series heads to Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks faithful are sure to make their presence felt. That game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 P.M. EST and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.