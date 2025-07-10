Knicks’ energy guard could get demoted to bench role next season

During Mike Brown’s introductory press conference as the new head coach of the New York Knicks, he emphasized an offensive philosophy that could have a major impact on one of the team’s most valuable pieces.

Knicks’ Mike Brown hints at significant rotation adjustments

During his presser, he preached the idea of playing with pace and space. Those were two things that the Knicks lacked playing under Tom Thibodeau, and Brown wants to make a change to that next season.

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

However, that philosophy could affect Josh Hart’s role on the team. He was a starter for all but four playoff games last season, but his lack of offensive aggression was hurting the Knicks’ ability to space the floor.

Opposing teams were throwing their centers on Hart and having that player sag off the three-point line, essentially daring Hart to shoot it. Still, he remained passive and didn’t attempt many jump shots from beyond the arc, and the lack of attention he provided severely hurt New York’s ability to have elite floor spacing.

Josh Hart might move to the bench next season

Brown’s comments would suggest that Hart will be moving back to the bench, which may be a role better suited for him anyway. Under Thibodeau, Hart was playing a significant number of minutes and was tasked with a lot of the rebounding responsibilities.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Under Brown, he may be used more for his energy and tenacity on the boards, but in spurts. Furthermore, this would also suggest that Mitchell Robinson will not be a part of the starting five since he is not a floor-spacing center, meaning that Miles McBride could join the starting lineup.

New York is said to still be in the market for a backup point guard, which would further suggest that they envision McBride being a potential starting option. Ultimately, personnel decisions are yet to be made as Brown gets himself acclimated with the team, but the construction of the rotation may look vastly different next season.