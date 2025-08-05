Knicks emerge as favorites in sweepstakes for former All-Star

The Ben Simmons saga is starting to reach an endpoint, as the New York Knicks are a potential top landing spot for the veteran’s minimum.

Knicks are the favorite to sign Ben Simmons

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, New York has emerged as the favorite to land the former All-Star forward.

“Boston and New York have been at the forefront of conversations surrounding Ben Simmons. After the Celtics just signed Chris Boucher, it appears as if the Knicks are the favorites to bring in Simmons on a minimum contract,” Siegel posted on X.

The Celtics and Knicks have been the two main teams pursuing Simmons. Boston signed former Toronto Raptors center Chris Boucher to a veteran’s minimum early on Tuesday, and while they could still add another veteran, the door is now open for New York to snag him.

The Knicks have maintained contact with Simmons since the start of free agency, and adding him would be a major addition to a bench that has already been upgraded. So far, they have signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency, enhancing their bench depth significantly after the group severely underperformed last season.

Simmons would be an interesting fit on the Knicks

Simmons is no longer the All-Star player that he once was, but he still can provide defense and playmaking to a Knicks team that could use it. Additionally, his 6-10, 240-pound frame allows him to give the team more size, which can be used in a variety of ways.

The downside is his inability to shoot, which might not make him a strong fit under new head coach Mike Brown. Brown’s schemes are centered around a high-spacing offense, and Simmons does not provide much offensively beyond the arc.

Ultimately, Simmons could end up being the guy they choose to sign for a veteran’s minimum. How the sweepstakes unfold should become clearer in the coming days.